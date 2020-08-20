Richa Chadha On Beau Ali's 'Death On The Nile' Trailer: 'Uzma Auntie Has Blessed You'

Fukrey fame actor Ali Fazal surprised fans with another film announcement where he will appear next in star-studded Hollywood movie, Death on the Nile. The actor even shared the first official trailer and dedicated it to his mother, who passed away in June 2020. Since the release of the trailer, the actor has been receiving love and best wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. The actor also received some words of encouragement from his lady love Richa Chadha who praised his work.

Richa Chadha showers love on Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile trailer

Richa poured in her love for the trailer and wrote that Ali’s mother would be proud of him and has blessed him with her aesthetic. The actress further consoled Ali and wrote that his mother is still holding on to his hand among the galaxy of stars. At last, the Masaan actress wrote that Ali’s mother would be proud of him and so is she.

❤️❤️❤️ she's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic... And you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars! She's proud and so am I ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8BxBrA458L — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 19, 2020

Apart from Richa, several other actors including Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Dev, and many more extended their best wishes to the actor while expressing their love for the trailer on social media. On the other hand, Ali Fazal took his Twitter handle, where he has been quite active, to share Death on the Nile trailer. As he tweeted a poster of the movie along with the link to its first trailer, he dedicated it to his late mother, stating that it is for her. The actor mentioned that she might have liked the trailer and the film.

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller film, which also marks his return as Detective Hercule Poirot. It is a follow-up to the 2017’s mystery thriller, Murder on the Orient Express, which was a success at the box office. The much-anticipated film has an ensemble cast of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie is based on 1937’s novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The screenwriter of Murder on the Orient Express, Michael Green, returns to pen down Death on the Nile. 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, will distribute the movie worldwide. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, globally.

