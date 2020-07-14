Vaani Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Gave Her The Warmest Smile

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently spoke to a leading news daily where she talked about the time she spent working with Sushant Singh Rajput and her upcoming ventures. The actor has worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a 2013 flick. Read more:

Vaani Kapoor talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, Vaani spoke to a leading news daily where she was seen recalling her time spent with late actor SSR. Kapoor’s debut film was Shuddh Desi Romance, where she shared the big-screen with SSR. Talking about their time together, the actor said that she had met him for the first time at YRF. It was a reading session and Manish Sharma was present there. Sushant Singh Rajput then walked in and gave her “the warmest smile”, the War actor said.

Kapoor further said that it was just like one of those moments when you get a comfortable feeling from someone, whom you have never met before. She said that they did not know each other but it never felt that way as he treated her with love and warmth. Talking about his qualities, the actor said that SSR was helpful and sweet. She further emphasised on it saying that he was sweet to her throughout the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance.

Vaani said that Rajput was very talented and that she has just realised that he was a brilliant actor, after seeing him in Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. On his demise, the actor said that there will always be a void for “all of us”. She further added that it makes her feel gloomy when she thinks of what has happened with the actor and what he must have gone through.

She further added that he was her first co-star and thus he will always be a special memory, etched in her mind. Back in the year 2019, the actor was seen in the action-drama film War. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film was a massive hit at the Box-Office and went on to become one of the top-grossing films of 2019.

On the work front, the star is all set to feature in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. They will soon be filming it in the United Kingdom, in the middle of the pandemic. Talking about the film, Kapoor said that given the circumstances, everyone will be extra cautious. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

