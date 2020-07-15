When Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Had Asked Him Not To Die Too Soon, THIS Was His Reply, See

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 this year left the film industry as well as his fans devastated. Fans have been sharing pictures, videos, clips, and fan-edits ever since then. One month after his tragic demise, an Instagram post surfaced wherein a fan had asked the actor not to "die soon". Here's what Sushant Singh Rajput had replied.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fan asks him not to "die soon"

An Instagram post by Sushant Singh Rajput's fan page began making rounds of the internet and has garnered quite the attention. In the post, a fan told the actor, "Sir, sir, sir, please don't die soon and keep doing the good stuff, keep motivating people like us. There are very few, extremely few people left like you. Please, please, please don't give up on anything". Sushant took out time to reply to the comment.

Replying to his fan's plea, Sushant Singh Rajput had said, "Yes, I surely will. Thank you for your words of encouragement. P.S. Please don't die soon cracked me up. Haha, sure buddy". However, this statement seems to have overwhelmed a lot of fans as it was posted exactly one month after the actor's demise. Take a look:

This comment by the fan might have been after the release of Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie on the silver screen. Chhichhore movie plot revolves around the concepts of dealing with failures in life and learning to pick oneself up again not giving up. Sushant's character in the movie narrates the story of his adulthood to his son and also delivered some dialogues on life and death that became super popular. These seemed to have overwhelmed his fans then and still now.

One month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and others posted on their social media handles remembering the actor. Kriti Sanon posted a self-written note about delusions, life, and loss. Rhea Chakraborty posted two throwback pictures with Sushant along with a heartfelt note. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture of her religious alter and a lamp.

Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous movie, Dil Bechara is up for release on July 24, 2020. The movie will have an OTT release due to the current situation of nationwide lockdown. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars and is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead besides Sushant.

Watch Dil Bechara trailer here:

