Here Are Lesser-known Facts Of Richa Chadha's 'Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli'

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actor is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and has not looked back since. She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. The actor has repeatedly proven her talent and while doing so, she has also maintained her physique very well.

In 2014, Richa Chadha played the lead character in Navneet Behal’s Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli, alongside Nikhil Dwivedi. Damandeep Singh also played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around an aggressive, passionate, and acidic love story between two criminals whilst on the run from the law. Here are some lesser-known facts about Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli. Read ahead-

Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli lesser-known facts

It was Richa Chadha’s first romantic role.

As soon as Richa Chadha read the script, she realised that the girl is playing a very important part in the film and she’s the one who is taking the story forward. This is what attracted Richa towards the film because she thought that she will actually have something to do in the film, and will not be just a prop.

Richa Chadha and Nikhil Dwivedi did not like each other at all during the entire shoot of the film. It is only during the edit and the promotions of the film that they started talking a little bit. However, they had fun during the shooting and were never unkind to each other during the shoot.

The actors feel very good when the title track of the film is played in nightclubs.

Check out the trailer of Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli here-

