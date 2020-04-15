Here Are Lesser-known Facts Of Richa Chadha's 'Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli'

Quick links:
Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actor is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and has not looked back since. She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. The actor has repeatedly proven her talent and while doing so, she has also maintained her physique very well.
In 2014, Richa Chadha played the lead character in Navneet Behal’s Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli, alongside Nikhil Dwivedi. Damandeep Singh also played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around an aggressive, passionate, and acidic love story between two criminals whilst on the run from the law. Here are some lesser-known facts about Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli. Read ahead-
