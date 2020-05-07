Richa Chadha’s Best Selfies Posted On Instagram, Check Them Out

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival.

Along with being a versatile actor, Richa Chadha is also an internet sensation today. Having 1.7 million followers on her official social media handle, Richa Chadha never fails to keep them entertained. Here are some selfies posted by Richa Chadha on her Instagram account. Read ahead to know more-

Richa Chadha’s selfies posted on Instagram

Richa Chadha has posted a selfie of herself wearing a white top. She has taken a multi-coloured scarf and has worn sunglasses. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Posts 'Fukrey' Meme, Says Lockdown Life Is 'nothing New'; See Pic

Richa Chadha has posted a selfie wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. She is seen holding a diya and has worn Indian clothes. She has left her messy hair open and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha And Other Celebs Talk About Gender Parity, Amid Lockdown

Richa Chadha has posted a selfie wearing an animated t-shirt. She has left her short hair open. Richa Chadha has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha, Considers Taking Mumbai Police's Permission To Visit Her

Richa Chadha has posted a selfie with her cat on a lazy afternoon. She has worn a brown colour outfit. Richa has applied no makeup.

Also Read | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Take Part In An Online Party With Mindy Kaling & Mahershala Ali

Richa Chadha has posted a sunkissed selfie. She has worn a blue t-shirt. Richa has left her hair open and has applied no makeup.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Reveals How He Went On To Propose Love Of His Life, Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has posted a selfie wearing a white top. She has worn black sunglasses and left her hair open. Richa Chadha has applied nude makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.