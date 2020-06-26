Richa Chadha Sports Fur In Throwback Picture, Cheekily Clarifies In Advance 'I Am Vegan!'

Actor Richa Chadha is one of the most admired actors in the Hindi film industry. She has acted in several films over the years and has given impeccable performance in films like Panga, Gangs of Wasseypur, Section 375 and Masaan. She was going to marry actor Ali Fazal this year but due to the lockdown, they had to postpone the dates. She has been quite active on social media and shares her life updates. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a post where she told her fans that she is vegan. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Richa Chadha Pours Love For Ali Fazal's Adorable Childhood Picture, Says 'I GOT YOU'

Richa Chadha says she is vegan

On June 25, 2020, Richa Chadha shared a post on her Instagram. In this post, she was recollecting the photoshoot she had with a photographer named Rahul Jhangiani. In the post, Richa is seen sporting a black front faux top and a fur poncho on her hands. With this outfit, she opted for a pink shade of lipstick and subtle makeup. She left her hair open while posing like a boss for the picture. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Richa Chadha Finds 'Wednesday Wisdom' While Reading 'The Essentials Of Rumi' Again

Richa Chadha captioned the picture and asked when she will the photographer do a photoshoot with her again. She wrote "Ahem, @rahuljhangiani, when you shooting me again? This cropped up in my memories !". After this, she gave a clarification where she expressed that the fun she is wearing in her outfit is artificial and that she is a vegan. She wrote "Before y’all get riled up, am vegan and this is fake furrrrrr. @harryrajput64 @anishagandhi3 #ThrowbackThursday #photoshoot #missingthecamera #actorslife #richachadha".

Read Also | Jwala Gutta's Shocking Electricity Bill Triggers Debate; Richa Chadha Says, 'Loot Hai'

On Work front

Richa Chadha was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut-led film titled Panga. In the film, she was playing the coach to Kangana's character. Panga also marked the Bollywood debut of a Punjabi actor Jassie Gill. In this film, Neena Gupta also was seen in a significant role. She also was seen in a film titled Ghoomketu with Nawazuddin Siddiqui that released on an OTT platform. Richa Chadha was shooting for her film Shakeela before the lockdown started. Shakeela is a biopic which is based on the life of adult film star Shakeela. Shakeela ruled the South Indian film industry for over two decades. Take a look at the poster of the film here.

Read Also | 5 Reasons To Watch Richa Chadha-Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.