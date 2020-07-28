Richa Chadha Stresses On The Importance Of Veganism Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is known to often speak her mind on various issues. She has always talked about the importance of making sustainable choices in life. In a recent interaction with PETA, Richa Chadha spoke about how veganism is important amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

Richa Chadha talks about the importance of veganism

Richa Chadha recently interacted with PETA and spoke about the importance of veganism. She has been advocating veganism for quite some time now and has always been vocal about how the choice is important in life.

Talking about how the current pandemic has originated from meat markets, Richa Chadha elaborated on how there is a lot of discussion with the last two epidemics originating from meat farms. She mentioned how the large scale consumption of animals and animal products are posing as a danger to the planet as well as the human race. She added that veganism stems from the popular saying ‘Live and Let Live’.

She also said that the whole idea of her talking about veganism is to not force people into following it. Richa Chadha also spoke about how people have cultural and nostalgic connections to food. She also talked about how one can start venturing into veganism just a few days a week before adopting it completely. She also added that she is hopeful that this year will bring in a lot of changes in this mindset.

Richa Chadha has been associated with PETA for several years now. She has regularly shared tips and hacks on how to adapt to veganism on her social media. In addition to this, Richa Chadha has also done several videos and photoshoots for PETA to promote veganism.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals aka PETA is an organisation working towards animal rights. The organisation was first founded in 1980 and over the years, it has gained several supporters. Veganism is a practice of refraining from consuming animal and animal-based food products. The idea has gained a lot of popularity abroad with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, and Liam Hemsworth joining it.

