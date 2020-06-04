Richa Chadha Turns ‘quarantina’ To Reveal Secret To Be Rich Amid Lockdown

Richa Chadha is all set to entertain her fans with a creative news broadcast. The actor recently shared a video where she is seen turning into a news reporter ‘Quarantina’. She is seen giving updates about different things happening in India and the world. Interestingly, Richa Chadha also went on to tell how to be rich amid lockdown.

Richa Chadha gives two ‘golden’ advice to people. First to eat fruits secretly by telling others that you don’t like a particular fruit and second, if anyone complains that they do not have money, they have enough time during nationwide lockdown and time is money. In her news broadcast, Richa Chadha is seen sporting two looks as she portrayed the character of a worldwide news reporter and her second look was of an Indian reporter.

She starts with a news report about Tanzania where people tested papaya, a goat and a quail for COVID-19. Interestingly, Richa Chadha tells that all three tested positive of COVID-19. She also passes a sarcastic statement and said that where India does not have enough resources for humans, Tanzania is testing animals and fruits.

The scene of her broadcast then shifts to an Indian reporter Tina Singh who calls her broadcast “Bawala Hogaya Ke” and even exclaims that she wants to change it to “Ke Bawaal Hogaya Ye”. Richa Chadha as Tina Singh is then seen talking about how exciting (sarcastically) year 2020 has been. She then reads a report from Meerut where monkeys took samples of COVID-19 from a lab. Richa says that since our ancestors are monkeys and some even look like monkeys, they must have taken the samples to test them.

Richa Chadha also says ‘see you later’ but in Chinese, that is ‘Xi Jan’. She captioned the post as, “YOU ARE RICH! (And am Richaaaa hahaha) Papaya tests positive for COVID + Monkey Business. Xi Jian is Chinese for 'see you later'.

This video is dedicated to the hilarious @sandeepkhosla ❤️” She is seen sporting a formal look with grey V-neck top and black blazer. Richa Chadha's fans have been praising her for this funny piece and even calling her 'creative and talented'. Some even went on to suggest her to make more videos like this.

