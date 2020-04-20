Richa Chadha's Debut Movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!'s Interesting Trivia

Quick links:
Richa Chadha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She became popular after her big break in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha’s role as Nagma in the two-part film series was highly appreciated and loved by fans and critics alike. Richa Chadha also made her debut in the short films with a movie named Raakh. She appeared in some commercial hits of Bollywood like Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Fukrey Return, Section 375 and so on. Richa Chadha also did a commendable job in the movie Masan in which she portrayed the role of Devi Pathak.
The story of the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! revolved around the real-life tales of one Devinder Singh. He was a man who was infamous for his robberies and received the title of Super Chor. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was directed by Dibakar Banerjee in the year 2008 and received massive love and appreciation from fans. Richa Chadha's character was named Dolly in the film. The film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! won a National award in the Best Popular Film Category. Here's some other interesting trivia about the film-
