Richa Chadha's Debut Movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!'s Interesting Trivia

Richa Chadha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She became popular after her big break in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha’s role as Nagma in the two-part film series was highly appreciated and loved by fans and critics alike. Richa Chadha also made her debut in the short films with a movie named Raakh. She appeared in some commercial hits of Bollywood like Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Fukrey Return, Section 375 and so on. Richa Chadha also did a commendable job in the movie Masan in which she portrayed the role of Devi Pathak.

The story of the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! revolved around the real-life tales of one Devinder Singh. He was a man who was infamous for his robberies and received the title of Super Chor. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was directed by Dibakar Banerjee in the year 2008 and received massive love and appreciation from fans. Richa Chadha's character was named Dolly in the film. The film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! won a National award in the Best Popular Film Category. Here's some other interesting trivia about the film-

Here are some unknown facts about the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Abhay Deol's character of Lucky, a protagonist in the film is a based on a real-life thief in Delhi who was caught by the Delhi Police with 200 Sarees which he had stolen. Then he was presented as a ‘Superchor’ by the local people of Delhi. And being inspired by this, the song, ‘Superchor’ was introduced in the film.

In the film, the character of Dolly was once seen boasting of her Canadian husband in front of Sonal. Just after some weeks of the movie's music release, a well-known radio station named 'Radio Mantra' aired a commercial in which two women are gossiping and one of them is boasting about the Canadian home accessories brought by her husband. In the background of that commercial, the song which plays is the film's title track "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye".

The school name of the featured school in the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is the same as the school in which the director of the film, Dibakar Banerjee studied as a teenager.

If you have noticed all the songs of the film, most of them have the word 'Jugni' in them. 'Jugni' is a Punjabi word for 'My darling'.

Also, an unknown fact is that most of the songs in the movie are either composed by the director, 'Dibakar Banarjee or their lyrics are written by him.

For the film’s lead actor, Akshaye Khanna was the initial choice for the role of Lucky which was then played by Abhay Deol.

Manu Rishi wrote the dialogues in the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and also won the award

The story of the film is based on the real-life Delhi based thief named, 'Bunty Chor'

Surinder Kaur's song in the film, ‘Ankhiyanch Tu Vasda’ is played when Abhay Deol is on vacation with Neetu Chandra.

