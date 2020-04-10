Did You Know Richa Chadha Was Director And Writer For THIS Project?

Richa Chadha, who is popular for her bold roles in movies like Fukrey and Gangs of Waseypur, is known to speak her mind. The actor has been in the industry for over 10 years and has been recognised for various roles in Bollywood movies. The actor has also been credited for being a writer and a director of a documentary.

When Richa Chadha donned the hat of writer and director

Richa Chadha began her career as a model and soon moved to theatre. She also wrote and directed the documentary Rooted in Hope. Richa Chadha had written and directed the film along with a friend Shuchi Talani. The short film/documentary followed the lives of women living in a misogynistic society. Richa Chadha shared a picture with her fellow writer and director and elaborated on their relationship. Their film Rooted in Hope released in 2006, before the actor made a debut in Bollywood.

In an old interview, Richa Chadha also mentioned that she has written a short story called The life of an arthouse pinup. She wishes to make her story into a film soon which is sort of based on her life and the different roles she portrays in Bollywood movies.

On the work front, Richa Chadha is ready to make an appearance in an upcoming Hindi film, Madam Chief Minister. The political drama film directed by Subash Kapoor also stars Manav Kaul and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. The film Madam Chief Minister is based on the life of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayavati, who was also a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The film is slated to release on July 17, 2020.

