Times When Disha Patani's Dance Moves Had Her Fans Floored

Disha Patani's graceful and stunning dance moves have often been the talk of the town. Disha Patani's Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her various songs. Her videos have not only inspired fans but have also given major fashion goals. Read on to know about all the times when Disha Patani's moves left her fans stunned:

All the times when Disha Patani's moves had her fans floored

Disha Patani's video above showcases her unique dance moves. Patani's dance and her golden outfit steal the show. Patani is seen dancing along with the actor, Tiger Shroff. The two perform at ISL. Disha's hair and makeup are on point. Her outfit radiates heat. Disha is seen in a gold sequin mini dress. She adds golden boots to complete her look. Tiger dons golden shimmer pants.

This is another dance video of Disha Patani. She is seen dancing and rehearsing with actor Tiger Shroff. The pair win hearts with their strong chemistry and smooth moves. The two are seen donning smart casuals for the dance. Disha is seen donning a yellow sports bra with black leggings. Tiger is seen in a white vest and black sweatpants.

This is another dance look of Disha Patani. She is seen dancing gracefully in her grey crop top. She adds white sweatpants below to complete her look. The smart sweatpants add an edge as she dances around. Disha's video has not only gone viral but her chemistry with her choreographer also adds to the look.

