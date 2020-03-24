Richa Chadha's Films That Were Massive Hits With The Audience; Here Is A List

Richa Chadha is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Before her debut film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! she was a model and has also worked in several plays. The actor has received several awards and accolades for her performance in the films. Her movie Maasan had received a standing ovation during its screen at the Cannes Film Festival. Here is the list of Richa Chadha's movies that were hit with the audiences.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The plot of the film is about Sultan and Shahid Khan's families clashing which continues from generation to generation. The movie is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Akhilesh Jaiswal, Anurag Kashyap. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. IMDb rated 8.2 stars for the film, and the movie has gone on to become a cult favourite among all moviegoers.

Fukrey

Mayhem ensues in this movie where four college friends chase the dream of one of their friends. They come across different people like a Punjabi don to a jugaadu college watchman. Fukrey hit the screen on June 14, 2013. IMDb rated 6.9 stars to the film which is directed and written by Mrighdeep Lamba. The film cast is Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha.

Fukrey Returns

The Punjabi female don gets con and is set of jail in this series and hunts down those four friends. The movie scored 6.5 stars on IMDb. Fukrey Returns follows the misadventures of the four friends that won the audience's hearts in the first installment.

Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan directed story of four people who face the trials of the caste system that have been going on for centuries. The poetries in the film is written by Akbar Allahabadi and Bashir Badr. According to IMDb, Masaan hit the screens on July 24, 2015. The film features Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal. The film was dedicated to Sanjay Mishra's father. All the actors were critically acclaimed and it became one of the most popular films among audiences.

