Richa Chadha Shows 'proof' Payal Ghosh Got Legal Notice; Shares Mood With 'Fukrey' Clip

The case between Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh, with the former accused the latter of defamation, was discussed not just in court, but also on Twitter on Wednesday. After skipping appearance on the initial scheduled date and citing no receipt of Richa Chadha’s legal notice, the former now showed proof that she had indeed received the notice on WhatsApp. Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the notice served to Payal Ghosh by her lawyer.

Richa Chadha counters Payal Ghosh in defamation suit

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh over naming her in the latter’s accusations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. In the court on Wednesday, Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute stated that she was ready to apologise to Richa Chadha and that she regretted her statement. Richa Chadha’s lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar accepted her apology and stated that she would not press for damages.

Before the hearing on Wednesday, Payal Ghosh’s lawyer had claimed that their reason for absence in court on Tuesday for the initial scheduled hearing.

Responding to the statement, Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the messages sent to Payal Ghosh of the suit and interim application and how it had been received the latter on March 29 and October 3.

⬇️The article quotes Ms.Ghosh’s Legal Rep saying they didn’t receive the Suit and Interim Application,hence couldn’t appear in court on 5/10/20.

PFA screenshots dated 29/9/20, 3/10/20 of WhatsApps sent to Ms.Ghosh by my lawyer,U can see that the Suit and IA were delivered to her https://t.co/xPHSGr8Mrr pic.twitter.com/lXGTi92LWE — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Richa also shared her 'mood’ with a clip of feisty character Bholi Punjaban is heard saying, ‘You guys have enjoyed a lot. It’s payback time.”

On the other hand, Payal Ghosh did a u-turn, and stated that she was not 'apologising to anyone' after her lawyer’s statements in the court. She reiterated that she had only stated what Anurag Kashyap had claimed in the 2013 encounter.

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

In the latest, after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, she met G Krishan Reddy, Minister Of State of the Home Ministry.

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assualted her in 2013. An FIR has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Kashyap has denied the allegations, claiming he had been in Sri Lanka during the period being alleged, and calling the allegations ‘false’ and an attempt to vilify him.

