Richa Chadha Reveals Her All-time Favourite Character From Her Films

Richa Chadha is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor is known for her smart choice of roles. She is known for nailing every character she portrays onscreen. Richa's stellar performance has also been acclaimed by critics and fans alike. The Fukrey actor recently opened up about a role that will forever remain close to her heart.

In a recent media interaction, Richa Chadha talked about her previous roles and films. Richa said that she has a soft spot for her character in her debut film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. The actor said that she played the character of Dolly in the film, the character was of a dancer who was also involved with some other activities for Gogi Bhai. She went on to say that she enjoyed playing the part because she was able to connect with the character and could understand the background of Dolly.

She also went on to explain why Dolly, the character is special to her. She said that first of something is always very special, and that is why Dolly is special for her. For the uninitiated, Richa Chadha made her debut in film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. The movie was a comedy-drama directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film had a strong star cast of Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Manjot Singh, Archana Puran Singh and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The film also won National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of her critically acclaimed film Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in key roles. The actor has played some memorable characters in the past like Nagma Khatoon from Gangs of Wasseypur, Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey and Public prosecutor Hiral Mehta from Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti among many others. The actor will be next seen in Shakeela biopic.

