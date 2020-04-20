Tiger Shroff Reveals He Shot Shirtless In Freezing Temperatures For 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff shared a post on Instagram highlighting the extreme conditions he shot in to achieve a particular take for the film Baaghi 3. The actor mentioned how difficult it was for him to shoot a particular scene shirtless in freezing temperatures. The actor wrote a long caption detailing the aspects that made it tough for him to shoot on that day.

Tiger Shroff shot shirtless in freezing temperatures for Baaghi 3

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Wins Hearts With His "first And Last" Double Backflip

A video Tiger Shroff posted shows him acting in waist level grass fields with two guns in hand and completely shirtless. In the caption, the actor goes on to explain what went into the making of that particular scene. Tiger mentioned that the temperature that day was around minus 7 degrees Celsius, with the cold piercing through his bones. Later on, the actor added that storm fans were used to create a certain effect which added to the 'torture' he already was enduring due to the cold.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Shares Son's 'Baaghi 3' Still With Mask On Face

Tiger then went on to say that despite all this, he was trying to hear his director's voice over the sounds which were incredibly loud. Tiger Shroff also wrote that he could barely stand due to the cold, storm fans and the weight of the guns. The actor mentioned the guns were incredibly heavy which made it difficult for him to stand or rather hold himself still. He, in conclusion, wrote that this was just another day on the sets of Baaghi 3.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares Old Video Of Training Days; Reveals, 'I Puked After Every Session'

Baaghi 3 released during the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus and reportedly, its sales suffered quite a bit. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics despite having a solid opening. The film had created tremendous buzz while it was in the making and fans were excited about the film. The recent video posted by the actor had fans in the comments section appreciating his dedication and determination towards the film.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Would Love To Star Opposite Tiger Shroff In ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ Remake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.