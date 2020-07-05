Richa Sharma and Hansraj Raghuwanshi shoot latest song 'Duntara' on phone

Singer Richa Sharma recently joined hands with Hansraj Raghuwanshi for her music video Duntara. The song was created, sung, and shot during the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about the music video, the singer revealed on social media that the video was shot at their respective homes on smartphones. The singer has conceptualized the song as well as the video.

Richa Sharma drops her latest song Duntara

Richa Sharma’s iconic singing style and the way she presents her songs in front of the audience, makes her stand out in every in ever manner. Over the years, the singer has belted out some of the hit songs like Mere Maula, Billo Rani, Sajdaa, Zor Ka Jhatka, Show Me Your Jalwa and many more which has won her fame and massive fan following over the years. The slow, melodious song Duntara has been composed and arranged by Umang Doshi and penned by Pinky Poonawala. This song by Richa Sharma was released on her YouTube channel, which has been seen more than 35 thousand times till now.

Sometime back, the singer dropped the song on Instagram where she wrote that the much-awaited song is made to spread love amid such stressful times. She even mentioned that the entire song was shot by the artists at their respective homes on their mobile phones during Quarantine. Several stars from the fraternity congratulated the singer for the song and lauded her spreading love and hope with it. Salim Merchant was the first one to show his excitement over the song and wrote “congratulations team.” Another singer Aakriti Kakkar poured in her love for the song with several heart-shaped emoticons. Singer Aabhimanyu called it “beautiful.”

Apart from the singers, several fans of the singer appreciated the beautiful song. One of the users called it “beautiful and soulful.” Another user wrote that this song has touched many hearts and will stay alive forever. A third user extended his heartiest congratulations and wrote that he really loved the song and especially the tune. Another user congratulated the entire team and rote that the song Duntara is absolutely beautiful and melodious. As per reports, earlier, the singer was among a few stars who lent her voice for the song Dhakk Dhakk Dharti on the occasion of World Environment Day.

