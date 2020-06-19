BTS' New Song 'Stay Gold' Is Just The Positive Energy That Was Needed In This Quarantine

The much-loved Korean septet BTS is back with a new song Stay Gold which is a part of the upcoming album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7- The Journey’. The album is expected to release on July 15, 2020, and will first be broadcast in Japan on June 22. The positive music and lyrics are being highly appreciated by the audience as positivity is the need of the hour.

BTS gave their fans the most-pleasant surprise by launching their new song, Stay Gold. The song has a part for each of the band members, while the part Stay Gold has been kept as the chorus part. The song has a piece of upbeat music while also having the ability to soothe with soft vocals. This number, created jointly by RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, is being like for the relatable and uplifting music as well.

The song talks about staying “gold” and fighting against all odds that come your way. It aims at not losing confidence in self and also tries to promote a sense of positivity among the people who have been too busy dealing with life.

The song Stay Gold can be used as a dance number for the precise beats that are a part of it. The best part about the song is that it is engaging and does not let the listener get bored with it. Have a look at the latest stack Stay Gold dropped by BTS here.

BTS breaks records in the Japanese market

BTS’s last album Map of the Soul: 7 has been breaking all records ever since it was launched in the Japanese market. The sales ranking for the song has been the highest for the year 2020. The album Map of the Soul: 7 has been ranked number one on Oricon’s mid-year album chart.

The piece has become the first foreign artist album in 36 years, to grab the first place. The title was previously in the hands of late Michael Jackson who was in the same position as the song Thriller which released in 1984.

Image Courtesy: BTS Instagram

