Jannat Zubair's New Song 'Yeh Mann' Is All About Falling In Love; Watch

Television actor Jannat Zubair aptly knows how to keep her fans entertained even during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. After featuring Raghav Sachar’s Kuch Tum Kaho, Jannat Zubair is now back with her new song titled Yeh Mann. Keeping the safety measures in mind, Yeh Mann was shot in the actor’s home itself. Jannat Zubair’s exemplary performance in the music video has successfully managed to keep her fans hooked with the music video.

Jannat Zubair's 'Yeh Mann'

The song Yeh Mann has been crooned by Aakansha Sharma. Composed by Kapil Jahangir, the beautiful lyrics of the song are written by Dhanraj Dadhich. Jannat Zubair’s new track celebrates the bliss of infatuation when a person falls in love. This melodious song by Aakansha Sharma has managed to hit the right chords of the audiences. Taking to social media, Jannat Zubair shared a glimpse of the song, Yeh Mann with her fans. Have a look at her post here:

Donning eccentric ethnic ensembles, the actor has been lauded by fans for her innocent expressions and charming aura. Jannat can be seen dreaming about her love in the music video. Her brother has also featured in the video; he is trying to wake her up from daydreaming. Lyrically, Yeh Mann depicts the perfect romantic vibe of a lover.

Yeh Mann essays how one’s heart is filled with a roller coaster ride of emotions when they fall in love. The track is a perfect match for one’s romantic playlist. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans couldn’t help themselves from praising Jannat. They flooded her post with lots of appreciation and sweet comments. While some expressed that they like the songs, others went on to call her cute for her endearing screen presence.

Fan reactions:

What is next in store for Jannat Zubair?

After Yeh Mann, Jannat Zubair is all set for the release of another song titled to be Hey Girl. Taking to Instagram, the actor teased her fans with the first look poster of her upcoming music video. Sung by Miss Pooja, this song will be digitally released soon. The social media post of Jannat Zubair has successfully garnered anticipation about her upcoming music video. Have a look at it here:

