Riddhima Kapoor Sends Beautiful Birthday Wishes To Sister Karisma Kapoor

As Bollywood's diva Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday on June 25, her cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful post on social media to celebrate the day. Riddhima shared a lovely collage of throwback pictures featuring the two along with her other family members on her Instagram story and wished the birthday girl with abundant love and good health.

Riddhima Kapoor's adorable birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor

In one of the pictures, the two beautiful ladies can be seen striking a perfect pose for the camera. In the second one, the birthday girl and Riddhima can be seen posing with Rima Jain. In the third picture, Karisma and Riddhima look stunning as they flaunt their flawless skin. The photo was captioned as, "Happiest bday @therealkarismakapoor'' with a pink heart emoticon. Apart from this, Karisma also received adorable birthday wishes from her sister Kareena who recently shared an adorable video on her social media handle on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena made a one minute where she went on to glimpses for Karisma’s life. In the video one can Karisma and Kareena’s adorable sister bonding right from their childhood, to their teens and their recent pictures. Short videos of the Judwaa actor from her various films, chilling with friends, and many more glimpses are shown in the video.

The song in the background titled About Love by Marina is perfect for the video. Along with the post, Bebo also went on to write a sweet wish for her sister. She wrote, “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.”

Karisma went on to receive heartfelt birthday wishes from her BFF’s like Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and many more. She also went on to thank her sister for the lovely video she created on her birthday. Last year in 2019, Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Later, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja were also spotted joining the trio for the celebrations.

