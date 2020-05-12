Riddhima Kapoor Posts Garlanded Photo Of Rishi Kapoor, Says 'love You Always Papa'

Legendary screen icon Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared a photo of the garlanded framed picture of her father, late Rishi Kapoor. Tuesday marks the 13th day of the Hum Tum actor's passing away and the photo is seemingly taken during the Hindu ceremony performed on the 13th day to honour the dead. Riddhima's post is captioned, "Love you always Papa...".

Have a look:

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after battling with blood cancer for almost 2 years. He had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was stuck at her house in New Delhi when the news of the actor's demise broke out and could not travel due to the restrictions imposed by the government amid lockdown.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai two days after Rishi Kapoor's death after travelling by road overnight. She has been regularly updating her social media account with throwback pictures of her dear father as memories cherished with him. On the day of the veteran actor's death, Riddhima had shared an adorable throwback photo where she posed with her parents, Rishi and Neetu, and wrote, “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa.” In another picture, an emotional Riddhima had written, “I miss you already papa, please come back na!!”

The Kapoor family had also released a statement to announce the death of the actor at the hospital wherein they had written about his last days in the hospital and said that he kept everyone entertained even on his deathbed. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi Electric crematorium in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his immediate family members and close friends.

