Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Major Yoga Goals To Fans As She Does Her Favourite 'headstand'

On November 18, 2020, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself doing yoga. Apart from being a successful fashion and jewellery designer, she is also a fitness enthusiast. She captioned the picture, “#practiceyogaeveryday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #core #strongisthegoal #yogagirl”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares picture while doing her favourite 'headstand'

In the picture, Riddhima did her favourite headstand wearing a green tank and black yoga pants. The daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima is often seen nailing yoga poses and like many other Bollywood diva, yoga is the secret behind her fitness and beauty. Riddhima frequently shares snippets from her yoga and fitness sessions on Instagram and she is an inspiration to many fans. Whether it be split practice or Hanumanasana or the monkey pose, Riddhima manages to do such challenging yoga poses with ease.

She practices yoga every day and believes that strong is the new sexy. By sharing her yoga pictures, Riddhima encourages her fans to do yoga and live a healthy lifestyle. She gives major yoga goals to her followers. On the same day, she shared another picture doing a lunge pose. She added the same hashtags in the caption.

"Back to the grind! Yoga after a long time"

Along with yoga, the young mother also works out in the gym and shares videos from her sessions. In another recent post, Riddhima shared a video doing cardio in the gym. She captioned, “Monday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #core #strongisthegoal #yogagirl #gymlife”. Riddhima took a break during Diwali from her routine and celebrated the festival with her family. She resumed doing yoga five days ago and shared a picture wearing a pink tank and yoga pants. Riddhima looked balanced and calm while doing Vrikshasana Tree pose. In her caption, she wrote, “Back to the grind! Yoga after a long time”.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Riddhima revealed that yoga and meditation have helped her stay balanced in stressful times. Reflecting on her journey of fitness and well-being, she believes yoga and meditation help her keep her peace and stay grounded through her rough times.

Image Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

