Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Recalls Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch With Ranbir And Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared a few throwback pictures. One of the pictures was taken at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. The picture includes Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has shaken the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen attending her father’s prayer meet a few weeks back. She has been sharing throwback pictures of her father since his demise. Check out the pictures shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Throwback pictures of the Kapoor family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the throwback picture from Kapoor Family’s Christmas lunch. Each and every member from the Kapoor family was seen posing for the lens in the picture. Right from Riddhima Kapoor Dahni’s daughter Samara to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to late actor Rishi Kapoor, late Krishna Raj Kapoor along with Shashi Kapoor can be seen in the picture.

The Kapoor Family’s Christmas lunch is a prestigious affair as most members of the family attend the gathering. It has been reported that last year, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smiling at the camera while sporting a Christmas cap.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared another picture with her parents and her daughter. Neetu Kapoor wore a pair of dark shared as Rishi Kapoor beamed with joy and posed for the picture. In another picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posed with her intimate family members. She shared a picture with her late aunt Krishna Raj Kapoor, late father Rishi Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor and her mother Neetu Kapoor. The picture also featured her husband Bharat Sahni along with her daughter Samara Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukaemia for two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

