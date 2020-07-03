Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'proud' Of Bharat For Donating Plasma, Mom Neetu Shares Glimpse

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a story praising her husband Bharat Sahni for donating plasma. Riddhima Kapoor shared a selfie on her IG story.

In the picture, one can see her along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni. The designer shared the story to praise her hubby who donated plasma to save someone's life. As part of her caption, Riddhi Kapoor Sahni wrote, "So proud of you @brat.man for donating your plasma and saving someone's life today ! #gooddeedsgolongway". Take a look at the picture below.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Story

Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's mother Neetu Kapoor also praised Bharat Sahni for his strong and empathic gesture. She shared a picture of her son in law donating plasma on her Instagram stories.

Neetu Kapoor wrote: "So proud of my son in law @brat.man For donating his plasma to the critically ill co vid patients". She also added, "I sincerely hope this inspires a lot of other people to come forward and do the same". Check out the picture below -

Meanwhile, in other news, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima is currently residing with her mother Neetu Kapoor at Mumbai. She recently shared an adorable selfie with her mother and daughter Samara. In this post, the trio can be seen smiling adorably for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also captioned the picture as, “Three generations - love & only love. @neetu54”. From the looks of it, their new puppy is trying to sneak into the family selfie. Check out the selfie here -

Talking about Riddhima Kapoor's quarantine diaries, the entrepreneur has been spending quality time with her family during the lockdown. She is also focusing on yoga and motivating her followers to be fit.

Scrolling down her Instagram you can see Riddhima sharing her photos doing yoga postures. She also shared some Instagram videos explaining the importance and significance of fitness and yoga. Take a look at some her Instagram posts -

