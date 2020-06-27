Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares 'most Fave Pic' Of Dad Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an old picture of her daughter and her dad Rishi Kapoor on social media. The collage picture managed to put a smile on her fans' faces as they both looked adorably similar in the picture. Since the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing a number of throwback pictures with fans and thus taking a trip down memory lane.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share "Most fave pic" of her dad

Also Read | Veteran Actors Hrithik Roshan Has Worked With: Rekha, Rishi Kapoor & More

In the most recent picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter can be seen posing the same way as her father in a close-up shot. The father and grand-daughter duo can be seen wearing sunglasses, where on one side Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing black shades, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter can be seen wearing shades with bright purple coloured rims. Riddhima took to Instagram to share this picture in the form of a collage where both Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima’s daughter looked adorable.

Also Read | On Father's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Cherishes Memories Of Her 'superhero' Rishi Kapoor

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares A 'classic' Pic Of Dad Rishi Kapoor With His Siblings

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the picture as her most favourite picture and even added the caption as twinning. Riddhima has turned off the comments for the picture and hence fans could not comment on it. However, her mom Neetu Kapoor was among the first to like the adorable picture which was shared by her.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Rishi Kapoor's 'unbeatable' Passion For Entertaining People

In one picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor can be seen twinning in the same manner of the latest post. In that picture, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen wearing almost the same plaid pattern shirt and also having the same hairstyle. The mother-daughter duo looked amazingly similar and thus impressed fans very much. According to a news portal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently living in Mumbai with her mother Neetu Kapoor. The fashion designer happened to gift her mother a pet dog and thus posted an adorable picture welcoming the pet into their family.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.