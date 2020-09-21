Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For 'gorgeous Being' Bebo; See Post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for her dear cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Riddhima posted a collage of a childhood picture and a recent picture while sending out love for the gorgeous actor. Kareena also re-shared the picture on her story while thanking her cousin for her heartfelt wishes.

Riddhima’s wishes for Kareena

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram story to a throwback picture of her cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan as she wished her a happy birthday. In the childhood picture posted, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are seen posing for the camera while enjoying each other’s company on a red couch. The picture has been put together with a recent photograph clicked at a house party.

In the recent picture, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen posing with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they gather for a family event. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also added a little note with the pictures, wishing the actor a happy birthday. She has also called her a ‘gorgeous being’ while sending out love on her 40th birthday. Have a look at the post on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to share the picture on her official Instagram handle while thanking her cousin for the wishes. She also called Riddhima her ’40 twin’ as they are both the same age. She also added a pair of red hearts to express herself better. Have a look at the story on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a picture of herself addressing her 40th birthday and many experiences that have come with it. She expressed how thankful she was, for every little thing in her life. Through the monochrome picture, she also spoke about the strong and bold woman that she has become over the span of 40 years. Have a look at the post on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in the upcoming Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chadha. The film is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump and is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha also stars actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles and is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

