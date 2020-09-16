Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor & Wife Neetu's Photo With Baby Riddhima; Check Out

Currently, a throwback picture of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor with his family is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor are seen planting a kiss on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s cheeks. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen donning a white ethnic ensemble. The fashion designer looks unrecognisable in the picture.

Fans in huge number praised Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s picture. Some users sent birthday wishes for Riddhima Kapoor while some called the picture ‘adorable’. Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s unseen picture with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor's birthday bash with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she shared a picture collage. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted posing alongside Riddhima. The birthday girl was seen wearing a beautiful black dress with a statement necklace to complete her look. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen donning casual looks in shirts and dresses.

Riddhima Kapoor's husband also made a surprise dance video for her. In the dance video, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt along with Bharat were seen dancing on the tune of the Bollywood song Aap Jaisa Koi. The video also had glimpses of Riddhima Kapoor's friends and family dancing on the same song.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's note for Rishi Kapoor

On September 3, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She posted it on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary. She also penned a beautiful note for her father.

Riddhima wrote, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday â¤ï¸”.

