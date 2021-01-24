Diljit Dosanjh's Dance Moves On Instagram Often Win Hearts, See His Amusing Clips Here

Diljit Dosanjh is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional whereabouts. If fans take a sneak peek into his Instagram, it gives a glimpse of his several dance videos that garnered massive love. His Instagram also has videos of fans grooving to the beats of his songs. Take a look at some of his videos in which he showcased his quirky moves.

Diljit Dosanjh's videos

Last year in September, Diljit Dosanjh showed how it looked like for him to enter a zoom meeting. While his laptop was placed on the table, he began to dance before entering the meeting. He twirled, performed bhangra and then also jumped on the floor. Fans rushed to drop laughing emoticons on the video and flooded the comments section with love. "Those moves hehe," wrote a fan.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Hails India's Vaccine Drive, Expresses Gratitude To Frontline Heroes

Diljit's song G.O.A.T. released on July 30 and soon after a month, it was trending worldwide. The singer was elated and dropped a video in which he was showcasing his quirky moves. "Mainu Lagda Jatt’an Da Putt Geya Kam Ton. G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE," he wrote. He danced to the beats of his songs on the road.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey' Gets A Release Date

Dressed up in a printed tee beneath checkered shirt, Dosanjh once again danced to the beats of his songs on the road. A user wrote, "Sir, such awesome moves." He even slept on his car and flaunted his sassy sunglasses.

Also Read | Apoorva Arora's Instagram Handle And Other Details About The 'College Romance' Actor

Looks the actor loves to stop by on the road and dance to his songs. In another post, he was seen grooving to a peppy number amid mountains. Not to miss the scenic picturesque in the backdrop. He also played with his moustache in the video.

Ahead of the release of his number titled Surma, alongside Sonam Bajwa, the Good Newwz star teamed up with his brothers for a fun video. They all danced to the tunes of his single and also performed bhangra. Diljit jumped over his bed in excitement and left fans in splits.

Take a look at some more of Diljit's quirky posts

On the work front, the singer-actor was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, among others. He was also a part of Good Newwz, alongside Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read | Amrinder Gill's Movies That Involves His Music Collaboration With Jatinder Shah; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.