Riddhima Kapoor Shares Pics Of Alia-Ranbir And Shaheen, Calls Them Her 'comfort Zone'

Bollywood screen icon Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared lovely pictures of brother Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt among others from their family get-together on Saturday night. The family seems to be coping with the demise of legendary screen icon Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also Riddhima's late aunt Ritu Nanda's grandson, was also spotted in one of the pictures shared by Riddhima. Her cousin Nitasha Nanda and Alia's mother Soni Razdan also posed for selfies that Riddhima Kapoor shared through her Instagram handle. While she captioned a collage of all pictures, "My comfort zone â¤ï¸ #familia", her selfies with Alia's sister Shaheen and her own mother Neetu Kapoor had a heart emoji for a caption.

Have a look:

Read | Neetu Kapoor cooks healthy dinner for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; See pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai two days after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, she had attended the funeral on video call as traveling to Mumbai was not feasible owing to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. Sahni has been spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor since then and has regularly shared updates through her social media account.

Read | Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima comments on Alia Bhatt and Shaheen's latest picture

As the nation looks forward to the relaxation of restrictions in the Government's 'Unlock 1' phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, family gatherings are something to look forward to. Alia Bhatt and her family's presence at Ranbir Kapoor's house to meet his family is a sweet gesture as the Kapoor family has recently faced a setback with the death of Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima's post also gave Ranbir Kapoor's fans a glimpse of the actor who has not embarked on any social media platform yet.

Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tags Neetu Kapoor as 'supermom' after receiving a haircut

Apart from all this, Riddhima Kapoor has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures with her family. She earlier posted an adorable selfie of parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption for the picture.

Read | Neetu Kapoor twins with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in an adorable picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.