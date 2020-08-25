Young Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Pose With Father Rishi In This Old Photo

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback picture with father Rishi Kapoor. She took to the photo-sharing platform on August 24, 2020, and posted an old photo with the late actor. Here is everything you need to know about her recent story on Instagram that you must check out.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares Ranbir Kapoor's childhood photo

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni likes sharing old pictures with her family members from time to time. Recently, she posted a childhood photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor through the Instagram stories section. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister took to social media and treated her fans and followers to a throwback picture on August 24, 2020.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s childhood photo features her along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The three of them are posing alongside a sculpture of Sai Baba. Moreover, they have donned white outfits. While Rishi Kapoor has opted for traditional white kurta-pyjama, the brother-sister duo is in their father’s arms. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has worn a flared white dress and has sported clips on cropped hair for a tidy look. On the other hand, little Ranbir Kapoor has donned a cute t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of shorts.

Actor Rishi Kapoor is looking at the camera while posing for the photo. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are looking elsewhere. The latter’s Instagram story is a picture from an old framed photo. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also captioned it by dropping a joined hands emoticon on the top of the story. Check out the throwback photo shared by Riddhima -

Riddhima's throwback photos featuring Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister has shared throwback pictures with her family members on various occasions. She regularly posts stories through her official Instagram account and generally uses an emoji to share her emotions. Here are some of the photos that feature a cute Riddhima with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor-

The one where everyone is in casual attire

The one from an outing

Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

