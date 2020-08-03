News Today: Sushant's Case Updates, Patna Officer's Forced Quarantine & Rakhi Festivities

As of today, Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2020. Here’s an entertainment recap of August 3, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Raksha Bandhan wishes shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media platforms and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shocked by Patna's Vinay Tiwari Home Quarantine news:

According to a recent report, Patna’s IPS officer was forced to home quarantine himself for 14 days after he arrived in Mumbai. As per reports, the officer was sent to Mumbai to monitor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to express her astonishment about the news. You can check out Shweta Singh’s Tweet here:

What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant https://t.co/FRSlXcaNbY — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Expresses Shock At Patna IPS Vinay Tiwary's 14-day Home Quarantine By BMC

Team Kangana Ranaut shocked by Patna IPS’ Home Quarantine news:

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently, Team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to voice their opinion about Patna IPS’ Home Quarantine news. Team Kangana claimed the act to be ‘Gunda Raj’. Here's what Team Kangana Ranaut’s wrote:

What is this ? Gunda raaj? We want to tell @PMOIndia if we don’t find the culprits who killed SSR, no outsider will ever be safe in Mumbai, criminals are getting more and more empowered, please intervene and take over this case

ALSO READ: Sushant Case Top-cop's Quarantine Shocks Kangana Ranaut: 'What's This? Gunda Raj?'

Bollywood actors share Raksha Bandhan posts:

Veteran actors, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an Instagram story on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s pictures featured her sibling Ranbir Kapoor and her cousin Nikhil Nanda. You can check out her Instagram story here.

Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 'rakhi' Pictures With Brother Ranbir & Others On Raksha Bandhan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared his thoughts about the festival of Raksha Bandhan. You can check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post here.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and several others took to social media to post about this special occasion. You can check out some of the Instagram posts here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Shares Funny Post For Ibrahim For Rakhi 2020, Wonders If He’s ‘got Her Back'

Lata Mangeshkar shares video with PM Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan:

Veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share a heart-warming video on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This video featured some of the moments shared by Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi. You can check out Lata Mangeshkar’s Tweet here:

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Wishes PM Modi On Raksha Bandhan; PM Thanks For Heartfelt Video Message

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters pen emotional notes on Raksha Bandhan:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka shared an adorable tweet that featured Sushant. Priyanka called Sushant her soulmate. You can check out the Tweet here.

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

Sushant’s sister Shweta also shared sweet memories on the occasion. Her post featured childhood pictures. You can check out her post here:

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! â¤ï¸ @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/SKWU4MlLd9 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Pens Touching Note For 'soulmate' On Raksha Bandhan

ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares Oldest Rakhi Memories, Says 'you'll Always Be Our Pride'

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.