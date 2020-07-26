Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor And Imran Khan Were Initially Offered Lead Role In 'Cocktail'?

Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail was a huge hit at the box-office. While the film did receive polarising reviews from some critics, it became widely popular among the audience. Cocktail also starred Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles along with Saif Ali Khan. However, many fans are unaware that Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had turned down the opportunity to play the lead in the film.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Movies Where He Played Himself; See Full List Here

Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan turned down Cocktail

Saif Ali Khan played the role of Gautam Kapoor, a guy who was confused about his feelings. His character was a casanova at heart who would go on to flirt with several women but he falls in love with Meera Sahni, played by Diana Penty, later on. However, it is a lesser-known fact that the role was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan before it came to Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline; Check Full Details

Talking about how the role of Gautam Kapoor landed to him, Saif Ali Khan revealed in a previous interview with a news portal that he was producing the film. He spoke about how everything about Cocktail was in place except for the lead actor. Saif Ali Khan added that the team sent the script of Cocktail first to Imran Khan.

He reportedly took a lot of time to read the script but rejected it, revealed Saif Ali Khan. The actor further revealed how Dinesh Vijan, who was also co-producing Cocktail, offered the film to Ranbir Kapoor. However, Ranbir also reportedly said no to the project. Saif spoke about how when no one wanted to do it, he stepped into the shoes of Gautam Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Here Is Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone, who played the role of a woman named Veronica, was initially offered the role of Meera. However, she went ahead and chose to play Veronica as she felt that Meera was similar to her character in Love Aaj Kal. The role of Meera was then given to Diana Penty which was also her debut film. Deepika Padukone also garnered huge praise for her performance in Cocktail.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju in 2018. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Has 'big Shoes To Fill' After Father’s Demise, Says Shatrughan Sinha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.