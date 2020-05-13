Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima And Other Family Members Pay Tribute

The recent demise of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor came as a big shock for the celebrity fraternity as well as for his fans. May 12, 2020, marks the 13th day of Rishi Kapoor's demise and therefore a prayer ceremonial was kept at his house for the same. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor along with other members of the Kapoor family attended Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet today.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted two pictures from the prayer meeting. In the first picture, she is seen standing near the garlanded photo of Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the picture as, "Love you always Papa ..." In the second picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen performing some last rites. She is accompanied by her brother Ranbir Kapoor who is seen joining hands in the prayer.

Rishi Kapoor's 13th prayer meet was also attended by the Kapoor family members. Karisma Kapoor was spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor's house as she came to pay her last respects to the legendary actor. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor along with his wife Babita also came to attend the prayer meeting. Rishi Kapoor's extended family that is Armaan Jain, Reema Jain and Aadar Jain were also spotted at the ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also spotted at Rishi Kapoor's prayer ceremony.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after battling with blood cancer for almost 2 years. He had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was stuck at her house in New Delhi when the news of the actor's demise broke out and could not travel due to the restrictions imposed by the government amid lockdown.

