Riddhima Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Late Rishi Kapoor; Says 'We Are Family'

The news of the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left a void in the film industry. Among many others, his daughter Riddhima Sahni has kept sharing numerous throwback photos of the late actor and showered her love on him. Adding more to the same, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni again shared a throwback photo on the story session of her social media handle.

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram story session and shared a throwback photo. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor is seen with wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samra Sahni. The Kapoor family is seen posing with all-smiling faces. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption that read, 'We are Family'.

Have a look below:

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after battling with cancer for almost 2 years. He had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September 2019. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was at her house in New Delhi when the news of the actor's demise broke out and could not travel due to the restrictions imposed by the government amid the nationwide lockdown.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai two days after her father's death. She has been regularly updating her social media handles with throwback pictures of her father to cherish old memories and time she spent with him. On the day of the veteran actor's death, she had shared an adorable photo where she posed with her parents, Rishi and Neetu, and wrote, 'Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa.' In another picture, an emotional Riddhima wrote, 'I miss you already papa, please come back na!!'

The Kapoor family had also released a statement to announce the death of the actor at the hospital. In the statement, they had written about his last days in the hospital and stated that he kept everyone entertained even on his deathbed. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi Electric crematorium in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his family members and close friends.

