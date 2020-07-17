Riddhima Kapoor Shared ‘cutest Pic Ever’ Of Late Rishi Kapoor From His Childhood; See Pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, daughter of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been reminiscing her father’s memories in multiple posts and videos. Recently she took to Instagram to share a picture of the late actor’s childhood. The picture is rather adorable as little Rishi can be seen mischievously posing for the camera.

Riddhima shared the 'cutest picture ever'

In the picture that Riddhima shared, a young Rishi Kapoor is making a face at the camera. He is dressed in all white with innocent charm. The actor has placed his chin in the palms of his acquaintance in the pictures. Riddhima shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “cutest picture ever’. The picture dates back to the mid-fifties when Rishi Kapoor was still a little toddler.

Here is the picture that Riddhima of her father Rishi Kapoor's childhood

This was not the first instance where Rddhima Kapoor cherished her father's memories. She has been sharing pictures of her late father quite often recalling good old memories. She has also been expressive about her love for her father.

Here is one such example

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to his long battle with cancer on the wee hours of April 30, 2020. The actor’s last rites were held in the subsequent days and family members were seen present at the same. Son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were all present for the last rituals of the actor. Rishi Kapoor’s death baffled the industry. His death came as a great loss to the industry and the family members of the late actor.

Riddhima Kapoor flew down from Delhi when veteran actor and her father Rishi Kapoor succumbed to Leukemia in Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. She had then posted an emotional caption alongside her picture with him. The father-daughter duo were all smiles in the past picture shared on her Instagram right after his death.

She was rather emotional about her father's demise

She penned her emotions and wrote in the past picture, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever." She had shared the picture on her Instagram.

