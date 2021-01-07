Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Yoga Sessions At Home Will Give Fans Some Major Fitness Goals

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has a huge following on social media. She posts glimpses of her life on keeps her followers entertained at all times. She is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her fitness regime. Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram update and see what she posted recently.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s yoga poses

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram handle and added a series of pictures of herself in which she can be seen performing some yoga poses. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting in a mediation pose wearing a black coloured crop top and pants having white and pink coloured stripes on the sides. Even her daughter can be seen sitting next to her in the same pose while their cute little pet dog can be seen staring at the two as they meditate.

In another one from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s photos, she can be seen performing a different pose in which she lays down with her knees bent with her fists on her heels. She also added a few trending hashtags to her caption that stated ‘practice yoga every day’, yoga life’, ‘strong is the new sexy’, ‘yoga girl’ and a few more.

In her next picture, she can be seen with her hands joined together upwards with her one leg bent. This picture also gave a slight sneak peek into Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s home with a stunning painting seen in the background along with two lamps and a few other things beautifully kept on the table.

Another picture shared on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram depicted her performing a different yoga pose in which she can be seen making a semi-circular pose by holding her legs with her hands from the back. She even added another picture of her performing the same pose but from a different angle so that her fans and followers could easily get a view of the yoga pose. All the latest Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s yoga photos received tons of likes and love from her fans as they always do.

