Riddhima Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note On One Month Anniversary Of Rishi Kapoor’s Death

As Rishi Kapoor's death clocks one month on May 30, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful family picture with Rishi Kapoor and penned down an emotional note.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Say not in grief: 'He is no more but live in thankfulness that he was- Hebrew Proverb. One month today, We miss you." As seen in the picture, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat, Rishi Kapoor and Samara are all smiles, posing for the camera.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Bharat Sahni also reposted Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's story and along with that shared a glimpse from a prayer meet held for the late actor at Rishi Kapoor's residence. The picture shows Rishi Kapoor's photo garlanded.

The 67-year-old actor, Rishi Kapoor was admitted in H N Reliance hospital, where he breathed his last on April 30, 2020. His brother Randhir Kapoor reportedly confirmed the news. Amitabh Bachchan was the first actor to mourn his death, who wrote, "He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed."

A statement released by the Kapoor's after Rishi Kapoor's death:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Neetu Kapoor's post:

