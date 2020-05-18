Riddhima Kapoor Shares Sun-kissed Family Pic With Ranbir, Neetu And Samara

After the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, her family members have been treating fans with some rare and unseen classic pictures from the past. The late actor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor is quite active on social media and share several throwback memories while she is spending time with her family in Mumbai. Recently, Riddhima shared a cuteness overload picture with family, including brother Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Samara. The adorable picture was filled with hope and the first image of the family happy together since her father's demise. on April 30.

Riddhima Kapoor creates new memories

Riddhima took to her Instagram page and shared the sun-kissed picture, where the Tamasha actor is seen holding their pet dog while posing next to Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima's daughter Samara also grabs limelight with her cute smile while wearing pink bunny ear hairband. Riddhima who expressed her emotions for her family with the picture captioned the picture with just a heart emoticon.

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor bid Rishi Kapoor farewell with a funeral for him, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, among others. Riddhima was stuck in Delhi at the time and so she could be part of the funeral only on a video call. Later, Riddhima drove to Mumbai to meet her family at the time when they needed her the most.

Meanwhile, recently the Kapoor family organized the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shared the frame of Rishi Kapoor as she stood along and offered her prayers to her ‘papa’. At the prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda among others were snapped at the Kapoor residence.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after battling with blood cancer for almost 2 years. He had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was stuck at her house in New Delhi when the news of the actor's demise broke out and could not travel due to the restrictions imposed by the government amid lockdown. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai two days after Rishi Kapoor's death after traveling by road overnight. She has been regularly updating her social media account with throwback pictures of her dear father as memories cherished with him.

