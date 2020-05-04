Riddhima Kapoor’s Posts On Instagram After Reaching Mumbai Is Heart Wrenching  

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, daughter of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, drove down from Delhi to participate in the last rites of the actor who passed away on April 30, 2020. Riddhima has been expressing her heart-break over her father’s sudden demise through her Instagram. Riddhima, a jewellery designer by profession and home-maker, expressed her feelings once again through nostalgic pictures on her Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor’s photos on IG with late Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared three pictures on her story. The first one is her click with her father. The two were huddled in for a side-hug and were all smiles in the picture. The second picture is of a young Rishi Kapoor with his mother Krishna Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor looked dapper in the second picture. The third picture is of the actor with his family. The picture included toddler Ranbir Kapoor, a young Riddhima and Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor. The pictures were some never seen before clicks which bring back many memories for Riddhima. Riddhima has been very emotional and heartbroken through all this as per her Instagram posts.

Here are several stories of Riddhima with her father Rishi Kapoor

This last picture she posted is a nostalgic post full of golden days for Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor was still in Delhi when veteran actor and her father Rishi Kapoor succumbed to Leukemia in Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. She posted an emotional caption alongside her picture with him. The father-daughter duo were all smiles in the picture shared on her Instagram.

Here is the picture:

