Rihanna's Comfortable Outfits That Can Be Your Fashion Inspiration For The Day

Rihanna’s sense of fashion is widely appreciated by people all around the world. She slays in outfits of any and every kind effortlessly. Here is a look at a few of the stylish outfits from Rihanna’s Instagram that were comfortable and fashionable at the same time.

Rihanna's photos in casual outfits

1. Rihanna can be seen wearing a comfortable outfit in this picture. She can be seen wearing a pair of grey sweatpants with a grey sweatshirt. The unique element in the look is the brown coloured leather-fur jacket. In accessories, she can be seen carrying a little purse with a cap and golden chains.

2. Rihanna can be seen wearing a short sweater dress in this picture. She is wearing a camouflage dress that has full sleeves and a V neck. She can also be seen carrying a leather purse with similar coloured sliders. Her hair has been tied back with her pair of shades enhancing her look.

3. Rihanna can be seen slaying a casual look here. She is wearing a denim shirt dress in this picture. The casual dress has been paired with golden bracelets and stone chains. She can be seen wearing a bold coloured lipstick to suit the outfit. A portion of her hair has been tied back, which goes well with the look.

Read Rihanna And Jay-Z Collaborated For THESE Popular Chartbusters, Check Out

Also read Rihanna To Adele: Take A Look At Best Tracks Of Famous Singers Who Were Born In 1988

4. This is one of Rihanna’s photos that has been put up to promote a makeup brand. The picture has her wearing a light green colour dress that has a tint of neon. She can be seen wearing chain style neckpiece and bracelet with the dress. Her hair has been left open with a hairband holding it in place. Her bold maroonish brown lip colour enhances the look rightly.

Read Rihanna's Most Stunning Monochrome Photos And Portrait Shots On Instagram

Also read Rihanna's Top Songs That Will Soothe Your Broken Heart; Check It Out

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.