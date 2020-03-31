Rihanna's Philanthropic Work Towards Society Is An Inspiration For The Globe; Read Here

Rihanna is one of the most renowned singers in Hollywood. The singer is known for her popular chart-topping songs like Umbrella, Work, What's My Name, Disturbia, among others. She is a fashion icon for millions of her fans globally. The 31-year-old singer is involved in multiple charity works. Read on to know more about her charitable involvements below.

Rihanna's charity work and it's causes

Rihanna has been directly involved with multiple charity works regarding various causes. She is known for founding her Believe Foundation in 2006 to support and provide help to terminally ill children. Rihanna has proved time and again that she has a golden heart and loves to help the needy in any way possible.

Collaborating with different charities, Rihanna has performed in multiple concerts to raise funds. The funds helped out the charities she was partnering with as well as her own foundation. After her stage performance, the singer even met some of the children and provided them with autographs and pictures.

Rihanna explained why she started her foundation while talking to a news portal. She said she often came across poor and needy children in the television while growing up so she wanted to lend a helping hand to them when she grows up. The singer stole the hearts of fans with this gesture.

Rihanna even signed game consoles for an auction that benefitted the Mission Australia. She extended her helping hand to needy children and became the 2007 Cartier LoveCharity Bracelet Ambassador. Rihanna did not hesitate once to perform and help Madonna’s Raising Malawi or UNICEF fundraiser and even used her connections to help a mother of two children to find a bone marrow donor.

