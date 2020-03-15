Rihanna To Adele: Take A Look At Best Tracks Of Famous Singers Who Were Born In 1988

The year 1988, holds special importance in the lives of some of the biggest singers across the globe. From Rihanna to Adele, several celebrated music artists were born in the year 1988. Take a look at our list of top five singers and their best songs who were born in the year 1988.

Five celebrated music artists who were born in 1988

1. Rihanna

Source: badgirlriri Instagram

Rihanna was born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados. Rihanna's journey from a nobody to a somebody is truly phenomenal. Rihanna has several accolades under her credit in the forms of Grammy's, AMA's etc. Rihanna is not just a singer but a multi-faceted personality. She is also a successful businesswoman, actor, and songwriter. Talking about Rihanna, there's no way we do not talk about some of her best songs, take a look.

Diamonds is one of Rihanna's most popular and heartwarming tracks. She looked breathtaking in the video.

Umbrella

Unarguably, Umbrella is one of the most famous songs by Rihanna. The uber-cool track has over 542 million views on YouTube. The track has foot-tapping music and catchy lyrics.

This Is What You Came For

When Rihanna collaborated with Calvin Harris for a fun-filled track, her fans couldn't keep calm. As soon as This Is What You Came For released, it was on a record-breaking spree. The song truly deserves a high rank in Rihanna's best songs list.

2. Adele

Source: Adele Instagram

Another International singer who is widely adored for her soulful voice, and was born in the year 1988 is Adele. Born in the summer of May 5, 1988, Adele is a singing icon, who enjoys a massive fanbase around the world. The British singer has her roots from Tottenham, London, United Kingdom. Take a look at Adele's best songs you should not miss.

The song Hello definitely deserves a place in Adele's best songs list. The singer took the internet by storm when Hello was released on social media. With over 2.6 billion views on Youtube, this melodious track by Adele should definitely be on your playlist.

Rolling in the Deep is certainly one of Adele's best songs. The catchy lyrics of this smashing song by the singer is a must-listen. It's high on the energy track.

Someone Like You is indeed touted amongst Adele's best songs when we talk about her melodic tracks. Adele looked adorable in the music video as well.

3. Vanessa Hudgens

Source: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is another famous artist who was born in 1988. She a Sagittarius born in the chilly winters of December on 14. Vanessa is an actor and a singer. Her charming personality adds more to her beautiful voice which penetrates your soul deep within. Let's take a look at some of Vanessa Hudgen's best songs which are unmissable.

A super-cool track by Vanessa Hudgens, Sneakernight will make you fall in love with her wonderful voice. Vanessa looked uber-chic in the music video. It's a fun track but gripping music beats.

Say Ok is counted amongst Vanessa Hudgen's best songs for its soothing music. It is a great calming track you can listen when you want to sit back and relax.

Another smashing hit by Vanessa is Come Back To Me. Vanessa Hudgens looked like a true blue fashionista in the video track. It's a light-hearted track with melodies music.

