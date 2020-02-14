Rihanna CONFIRMS That She's Making New Music With A Still From The Recording Studio

Rihanna's last studio album dropped in 2016. It has been four years since then, and for a long time now, fans have been waiting for her to drop her ninth album. After teasing fans for a long time, the singer again took to her Instagram and confirmed to her fans that she's recording her ninth studio album.

"Riri", as she is lovingly known by fans, took to her Instagram on February 13, 2020, to share a glimpse of herself recording a new song at the studio. Take a look at the post here.

Rihanna confirms that she’s recording new music

In this post, a snippet of Rihanna’s Instagram story, we can see that Riri has captioned the picture by writing “gang. back in the STU”. This indicates that she is in the studio recording music. We can also see the sound engineer’s station in the picture which is displaying a strip of digital green text that reads, “The Neptunes”.

The name Neptunes is familiar as it is the name of the music production duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. This means that Rihanna is working with Pharrell Williams for making her track.

It seems like the singer will be celebrating her Valentine’s Day at the recording studio. After her recent break-up with Hassan Jameel, this is the way Riri plans to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Rihanna had revealed that she wanted to work with Pharrell Williams for a long time and she has finally got the chance to do it again.

Earlier, in August 2019, Rihanna had registered a song called Private Loving with her music publisher, BMI, making the fans excited about her new album. However, no details were revealed about it. In December 2019, she again took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she shared a clip of a dog dancing with the caption: “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

This made the fans more excited about the album. Rihanna's latest post has fans besides themselves in excitement to listen to her latest music.

