Rihanna's Emotional Chart-busters That Tugged At The Heartstrings Of Fans!

Rihanna is one of the renowned singers in Hollywood. Her last album was Anti, after which fans have been waiting for her next album to release. However, in 2019 she collaborated with Drake for the song Too Good. The artist has written and sung many songs in her career. She also has a bunch of emotional songs that the audience loves to listen even today. Let us take a look at some of the emotional songs by Rihanna.

Emotional songs of Rihanna

Stupid in Love

Rihanna said in an interview that the song Stupid in Love is about a female who realises that she needs to escape from her abusive boyfriend. The song was recorded by Brandy Norwood but later when Rihanna sang the song, Brandy decided to give her the song for her album Rated R.

Cold Case Love

The song is from her fourth album, Rated R. In fact, the artist also said that her album is based on the feelings that she felt when she was in a relationship. The song was written by Rob Knox, Justin Timberlake, and James Fauntleroy. Rihanna also mentioned that the song was about her past relationship and what she felt about it. The singer also performed the song at Rock in Rio.

Rehab

Rihanna collaborated with Justin Timberlake for the song Rehab. The song peaked at number 18 on Billboard Hot 100. The song is about a complicated relationship. The song has received 337 million views on YouTube and 1 million likes. Take a look at the emotional song.

Never Ending

The song is about two people who patch up after a break-up. The song is from Rihanna's album Anti. The audio version of the song has received over 2 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the song.

