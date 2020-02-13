These Rihanna's Songs Have Over A Billion Views! Can You Guess Them?

Barbadian singer Rihanna is known for her popular chart-topping songs like Umbrella, Work, What's My Name, Disturbia, amongst many more. Here is a list of Rihanna's top five songs that have gained over a billion views on YouTube.

Rihanna best songs: Love the Way You Lie

Rihanna and Eminem collaborated for this amazing song titled Love The Way You Lie which even featured the sensual sensation Megan Fox. The song became an immense hit garnering 1.9 billion views on YouTube and is regarded as one of the best collabs of all time.

Rihanna best songs: Diamonds

The song received a total of 1.4 billion views on YouTube and was written by Sia Furler along with Benny Blanco and StarGate. The song seems like a metaphor talking about the departure of oneself from the unhealthy relations in their life.

Rihanna best songs: Can't Remember to Forget You

Shakira's fourth English studio album featured Rihanna for the song titled Can't Remember To Forget You. The song talks about forgetting the bad people in your life even when you love them. The song gained a viewership of more than 1 billion on YouTube.

Rihanna best songs: Work

Rihanna's Work released 3 years after Take Care and was considered as the biggest hit song of both Drake and Rihanna. It received 1 billion views and over 6.1 million likes on YouTube. The song topped more than 10 music charts all over the world with the dancehall vibe of the song that mesmerised the audience.

Rihanna best songs: This Is What You Came For

This Is What You Came For is a song by Calvin Harris that has a humongous YouTube viewership of 2.3 billion. The song was written by Harris along with Taylor Swift. Harris and Rihanna earlier collaborated for chart-topping songs like We Found Love and Where Have You Been.

