Rihanna Sees Herself As A Mother In The Next 10 Years; Reveals She Wants '3-4 Kids'

Pop sensational and actor Rihanna has achieved immense success over the years. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how she sees her future. The Umbrella singer said she sees herself as a mother and also shared a few more thoughts on the subject. Read to know more-

Rihanna reveals where and how she sees herself in the next 10 years

In one of her interviews, pop sensation Rihanna revealed that she wants to be a mother. Speaking about where she sees herself in the next 10 years, Rihanna revealed that she sees motherhood in her future. Adding to it, Rihanna said that she doesn’t care if she has to do it without a male partner. Rihanna also said that she has been working too hard now and has also been forcing herself to work harder so she does not have to work in future when she plans on having 3-4 kids.

When questioned how her life would be in the next ten years, Rihanna said she will be living differently. She’ll be 42 and will have kids, “3 or 4 of them”. (sic) On being asked if she will still go forward with her plans for making a family if she can’t find someone to settle down with, she immediately added, ‘’Hell, yeah” (sic).

Rihanna feels that society might look down upon her as a mother if there’s no father in her kids’ lives. But, she said that the only thing that matter is happiness and that’s the only thing to keep a relationship healthy between the parent and the child. And the only thing that can raise child truly is love, she added.

This interview with a daily news website was the only interview during which she spoke about wanting children. Rihanna added that she has always been fond of children and her future goals are already planned. Rihanna often posts pictures on her Instagram with her friends’ babies. In one of her posts, she wrote, “I’m so grateful that I was here for your first day on the playground kid!! Aunty loves you so much already”.

Rihanna was last seen in a Hollywood film Guava Island. The singer has also launched her own cosmetics brand FENTY. Apart from that, the singer has also promised new music to her fans that will soon be announced.

