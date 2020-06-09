Liam Hemsworth Got A Certification In Scuba Diving For 'The Last Song'; Read More Trivia

There are several Hollywood films adapted from Nicholas Sparks romantic novels. One such adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ book The Last Song was turned into a film. It starred Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles. The film beautifully depicted the broken relationship of a father and his daughter and how music brings them back together. Read some interesting facts about the romantic movie:

Fun facts about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 'The Last Song'

A lot of shots in the film, mostly the night shots, were shot using Miley Cyrus’ double. She was still a minor while filming the movie so the number of hours she was able to work was limited.

Liam Hemsworth got a certificate for scuba diving for the film.

Miley Cyrus worked with a dialect coach to get the accent right. She also learnt how to play the piano for The Last Song.

Liam Hemsworth had lied in his audition that he knew how to play beach volleyball. He had never played the sport before.

Tybee Island is a protected landscape and permission had to be given every time someone tried to walk on the dunes. The production, however, found it easier to build their own and built one so perfectly that it was allowed to be a part of the terrain even after the filming was completed.

It was while filming The Last Song that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth started their relationship.

Liam Hemsworth, Greg Kinnear and Bobby Coleman all attended workshops on stained glass window making.

Nicholas Sparks had written the screenplay for the movie starring Miley Cyrus and then adapted the novel from the film. The novel was released shortly before the film released.

The turtles shot in the film was the most difficult to shoot. Since they made their walk back to the ocean at dusk, this effectively meant the team had only15 minutes to shoot before it got dark. It took 4 nights to get the required turtle shot right.

This was the first film Kelly Preston worked on, after the death of her son Jett Travolta.

Miley Cyrus chose the name of her character as Ronnie in The Last Song as a tribute to her grandfather Ron Cyrus who died in 2006.

