Rihanna Shares Tips On How To Be A 'boss' In Business And In Life

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars who are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Not only is Rihanna known for giving the world some top ratting songs like Umbrella, Diamonds, and Work, but is also known for being a businessperson.

In 2017, Rihanna launched her first makeup line, Fenty Beauty. During an interview when Rihanna was asked how she manages to handle everything like a boss, Rihanna gave some tips to the world. Read ahead to know more-

Rihanna's secret on how to be a boss

Rihanna has always been an inspiration to many. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Rihanna spoke very candidly about her creative process. She also shared a few pearls of wisdom from her journey to being the top singer and then to the top of the fashion world.

Take it slow and learn

Rihanna said that it is very important to take things slow and learn as much as possible in the process. Rihanna is a very hands-on person and she wanted to take it slow and gain respect as a designer first. She revealed that years before agreeing to work on a fashion brand, she had been slowly evolving herself into the fashion world. She first was a customer but eventually grew into a tastemaker. Also, when she got the collaboration offers, she never wanted to put her own name on things and sell her license. In fact, Rihanna said that she took the exact opposite approach while building Fenty.

Don’t be afraid to fail

Out of the many mottos that Rihanna lives on, this one really sticks out. She has the phrase ‘Never a failure. Always a lesson’, that she truly believes in. In fact, Rihanna also has a tattoo of the phrase, inked backwards for her to read in the mirror. Rihanna is always aware of the fact that her new ventures can bring her failure, but is one of those who is always willing to learn new lessons. Rihanna always asked her fans how is one going to learn without making mistakes?

Know what you don’t know

No one knows it all, stated Rihanna in the interview. In building the luxury brand, Fenty, Rihanna recognized the value of having other people on the creative table. Rihanna likes to think of her establishment at the Fenty house as a hub. She further revealed that she is always searching for new and fresh talent to join the team.

Be unapologetically you

Rihanna knows that the fashion industry has lacked inclusivity, but she is not ready to back down from being a young black woman, new to the business. Those factors do come into play, but Rihanna is not apologizing for them, and will definitely not back down from being a woman, from being black, from having an opinion, revealed Rihanna. Her job is to run the company and she does know that the reason she’s there is not because she’s black, but because of what she has to offer, added Rihanna.

Know what money means to you

While money can be a motivating factor to work towards being successful, it is not the only one for Rihanna. When questioned about having plans to ever take a break, Rihanna said that she had never planned to make this much money and a number is not going to stop her from working. For Rihanna, money means that she can take care of her family. Money means that she can facilitate the businesses that she wants to and can create jobs for other people, revealed Rihanna.

