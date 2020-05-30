Was Rihanna 'embarrassed' When News Of Her Fling With Ex-BF Travis Scott Came To Light?

Lawrence Schlossman, in his latest podcast- Throwing Fits, recently revealed that Travis Scott was angry after his secret relationship with Rihanna was disclosed in the press. Schlossman believes it Travis Scott was not angry because he wanted to keep the relationship under wraps, but because he thought Rihanna wanted so, as she was 'embarrassed'. However, to their disappointment, the news of their relationship was out in the open.

For the unknown, the news of Rihanna and Travis Scott's relationship was disclosed by Lawrence in his magazine back in 2015. Since then Scott has reportedly been cold to Lawerence. He has reportedly stopped talking to Lawernce ever since the news was out in the open.

Back in 2015, media reports were rife that Rihanna and Travis Scott were in a romantic relationship. The news of their affair surfaced after Rihanna was photographed at various musical concerts of Travis Scott. Interestingly, Sicko Mode singer also featured in Rihanna's 2106's album Anti. However, the two refused to admit their relationship.

Rihanna and Travis Scott's relationship

Recently, media reports revealed that Rihanna was in a relationship with Hassan Jameel. Reportedly, he is a businessman from Saudi Arabia. However, early this year, reports suggested that the singer has broken up with Jameel. However, the reason for their breakup still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott started dating Kylie Jenner in 2017. They have a daughter named Stormi. Though the two broke up in September last year, their recent social media posts have sparked rumours of their reconcilement. Reports also suggest the Travis Scott is with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi at Kylie's house.

On the professional front, Rihanna recently launched her beauty brand's first-ever blush range through her Youtube channel. Meanwhile, Travis Scott recently released his new song with fellow artist Kid Cudi. The song named The Scotts debuted on number one position in many musical charts. Besides the songs, Travis Scott is busy performing virtual live shows. Reportedly, Travis performed various virtual live shows for his fans from April 23 to April 25, 2020 based on songs from his Astroworld album.

