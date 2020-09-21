Do You Know Rimi Sen's Real Name Is Subhamitra? Here Are 15 Facts About 'Hungama' Star

Actor and producer Rimi Sen is celebrating her 39th birthday on September 21. The actor is famously known for her versatile roles and has been seen in many movies like Baghban (2003), Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Kyon ki (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006). But did you know the actor's real name is Subhamitra? On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about Rimi's life and her career.

Facts to know about Rimi Sen

1. Rimi Sen's real name

Rimi Sen's real name is Subhamitra Sen. She was born in Calcutta, West Bengal. Rimi completed her graduation in Commerce from the University of Calcutta.

2. Rimi dreamt about becoming an actor

Rimi mentioned in an interview with Smashits that she always wanted to become an actor. She had also added that she had dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood. She mentioned that she was always fascinated by the industry.

3. Rimi came to Mumbai with her mother

Rimi Sen first came to Mumbai with her mother. In her interview with Smashits, she had mentioned that she had to persuade her mother to come with her to Mumbai. She had also added that she felt her dream of becoming an actor would only come true in Mumbai.

4. Only Rimi's grandfather supported her acting

Rimi had revealed in the same interview that only her grandfather was truly supportive of her career choice. She had stated that as soon as she got into acting, she did many advertisements, which was instrumental in helping her make a known face.

5. Rimi Sen's first advertisement

One of Rimi's first gig was a cold drink advertisement with Aamir Khan. After her appearance in the advert, the actor had mentioned that she got much fame and even landed roles in movies.

6. Rimi Sen's Telugu film debut

Rimi sen made her debut in a Telugu movie called Nee Thodu Kavali in 2002. The film was a romantic drama directed and produced by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao. The film did very well at the box-office.

7. Rimi Sen's debut in Bollywood

The actor's Bollywood debut was with the film Hungama in 2003. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and was a super-hit. The film also made Rimi Sen quite popular.

8. Rimi Sen in Dhoom

Rimi Sen lost 8 kilos for her role in Dhoom that came out in 2004. The film was written by Vijay Krishna Acharya and directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. The movie went on to give birth to a popular franchise.

9. Rimi Sen as a dancer

Rimi Sen is an Odissi dancer and has also performed in the dance troupe of Aloka Kanungo. She also did a few dance items in movies.

10. Rimi Sen's awards

Rimi Sen has won 5 awards in her whole career. She won 2 awards for the film Hungama. She later won her other three awards for the film Budhia Singh - Born to Run.

11. Rimi as 'Bollywood's Lucky Mascot'

Rimi Sen was called Bollywood's lucky mascot by many media outlets back when her career was at its peak. She was called lucky as every movie she did went on to become a super-hit film.

12. Rimi's career decline

After a cameo in Dhoom 2, Rimi went to do many films, some of which won critical acclaim while some failed to work their magic at the box office. While Johnny Gaddaar opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh won acclaim, movies like De Taali, Sankat City and Horn Ok Pleasse failed to impress critics and cinema-goers.

13. Rimi's name change

Rimi had first changed her name from Subhamitra to Rimi, as she felt it would suit her acting career better. She then later changed it back to Subhamitra for her production venture.

14. Rimi in Bigg Boss

Rimi Sen also participated in Bigg Boss' ninth season. She stayed for almost 7 weeks in the house. Many fans liked her appearance on the show.

15. Rimi Sen's step into politics

Rimi Sen joined BJP in 2017. She had stated in many of her interviews that she was inspired by the prime minister to get into politics. She had also mentioned that she was a fan of his work.

