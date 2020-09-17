Deepika Padukone & Ranveer To Feature On National Geographic Show, Former Shares Glimpse

On Wednesday night, Deepika Padukone reposted National Geographic India's social media post on her Instagram wall. Sharing the video, Deepika gave a sneak peek into her conversation in the upcoming show, Mega Icons. In the video, her Love Aaj Kal director, Imtiaz Ali lauded her performances and spoke about how she has evolved through the years. "As she's getting more confident, what's inside her is coming up. And it's very rare," said Imtiaz in the video. After him, Ranveer Singh continued, "She was going through some kind of emotional turmoil that perhaps she was not aware of and it kept evolving the performer in her."

Deepika, dressed in an all-pink formal attire, then spoke about how her film Cocktail allowed her to be truly vulnerable in front of the camera. National Geographic India's official social media unveiled the video with a lengthy caption which read, "The difference between a good actor and a great one is simple: It’s just in the perspective. This is Deepika Padukone's story like it’s never been told before." The all-new season of Mega Icons will premiere on September 20, Sunday, at 7 pm on National Geographic.

Deepika on National Geographic's Mega Icons

Apart from Deepika Padukone, renowned personalities like Ratan Tata, Kalpana Chawla's father, Banarasi Lal Chawla, music maestro AR Rahman and others will also tell their stories on the show. "What makes an icon? It’s all in the difference in perspective. Dive into an all-new season of Mega Icons," wrote the makers as they gave a glimpse of the other personalities on the panel.

On the work front, Deepika is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film 83, directed by Kabir Khan, alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie is based on the events leading to the iconic triumph of India at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, whereas Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev. Meanwhile, on Friday, Deepika Padukone jetted off to Goa to shoot for director Shakun Batra's untitled next.

